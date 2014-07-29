Mattingly Calls for Veterans Treatment Court

There are approximately 30,000 Marylanders who have fought in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and 20 percent of them have symptoms of a mental disorder or substance abuse. When you include Maryland veterans from the Gulf War and Vietnam War, these numbers increase significantly.

Many states from around the country have found that by having a special court to deal strictly with military veterans, veterans can enroll in treatment programs and avoid incarceration. Studies have shown that veterans who rehabilitated through Veterans Treatment Courts have a much better chance of successfully reintegrating back into society.

Veterans Treatment Courts use the same model seen in Drug Courts which have been very effective in St. Mary’s County in dealing with addictions. They promote sobriety, recovery and stability through a coordinated response.

There are 168 jurisdictions in 35 states that have established Veterans Treatment Courts. Results have shown the following:

Recovery and sobriety achieved by following treatment programs; Prevention of Veteran’s homelessness; Improved communication and reunification with family; Re-entry into the workforce; Economic savings to courts, criminal justice and public health systems, and the community.

St. Mary’s County has a long-standing tradition of supporting our men and women in the military. The establishment of a Veterans Treatment Court in St. Mary’s County would honor the sacrifice our veterans have made for us in a real and substantial way.

Once elected as your State’s Attorney, I promise that I will work with the local judiciary, government agencies and all the volunteer organizations which work tirelessly on behalf of our veterans in order to establish a Veterans Treatment Court. Their service and sacrifice deserve our best efforts to make it happen.