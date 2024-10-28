‘Matilda’ Set to Hit Three Notch Stage

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will be up next at The Newtowne Players’ Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park. Performance dates will be November 22 – December 15.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her teacher, Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

​Show times November 22 – December 15 will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays.

Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; and younger than 5 free.

Tickets available here.

Please note that there will be no show on Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day.

Sensory friendly performance will be 7pm Thursday, December 12.