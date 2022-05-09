Math, Science & STEM Educators Honored
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative honored 23 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.
Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, eight science teachers, and six STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award.
In 31 years, SMECO has recognized 458 local math and science teachers.
“As educators, you know that STEM skills are becoming more and more coveted by businesses, and SMECO is no different. These students are vital for the continued success of our business because they bring those valuable mathematics, science, and technology skills to the workplace. You enable the next generation of innovators,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO president and CEO, at the awards presentation.
“Our gifted honorees understand that their job is about more than teaching mathematics, science, and technology. It’s about thinking creatively and making classroom and virtual teaching experiences exciting for students. They identify ways to leap outside of the educational norms and create experiences that are unexpected, unique, and ultimately more memorable. They teach skills that are important not only to employers and the economy, but also important to our future.”
SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.
St. Mary’s County
- Jayme Knobloch, Great Mills High School, STEM
- Clarissa Labor, Chopticon High School, Science
- Jessica Sage, Chesapeake Public Charter School, STEM
- Kirsten Seiler, Greenview Knolls Elementary School, Mathematics
- Kathryn Smith, Leonardtown Middle School, Mathematics
- Megan Soly, Spring Ridge Middle School, Science
- Matthew Taggert, Great Mills High School, Mathematics
- Summer Wood, Piney Point Elementary School, Science
Calvert County
- Christopher Angus, Windy Hill Elementary School, STEM
- Kristen Johnson, Barstow Elementary School, Mathematics
- Meghan Johnson, Huntingtown High School, Science
- Robert Martin, Huntingtown High School, Mathematics
- Gregory Reed, Mill Creek Middle School, STEM
- Juanita Ridenour, Northern Middle School, Mathematics
- Eric Turnbaugh, Calvert Middle School, Science
Charles County
- Lauren Bonn, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Mathematics
- Melissa Bridegum, Mary B. Neal Elementary School, Mathematics
- Michelle Fryer Dommel, Berry Elementary School, Science
- Jennifer Hoiler, Henry E. Lackey High School, Mathematics
- Charles Newcomb, Westlake High School, Science
- Erin Rhoades, Milton Somers Middle School, Science
- Stephanie Vinson, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, STEM
- Brian Wells, Westlake High School, STEM
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.
To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page. Visit SMECO on its Facebook page and Twitter.