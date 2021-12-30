December 30, 2021

Maryland Encourages ‘First Day Hikes’

Posted by on Thursday, December 30, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

First Day

Start the new year off on the right foot. Maryland state parks will offer hike opportunities across the state from December 31, 2021, through January 2, 2022.

Two types of hikes are available:

  • Ranger-led hikes with specific start times (some might require pre-registration)
  • Self-guided hikes, available throughout the weekend, on well-marked trails

A First Day Hikes website has the information about hikes near you.

Among the hikes offered is an easy, 1.5-mile hike at Greenwell State Park at 25420 Rosedale Manor Lane in Hollywood from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm January 1. Pets are welcome but need to be on a six-foot leash (not a retractable leash). The trail is passable with a stroller.

