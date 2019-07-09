Marketing Staffers Awarded for Creativity, Work

The marketing, public relations, and philanthropy team, from left: Sandy Ondrejcak, Deborah Gross, Jeni Irwin, Jennifer Davis, Megan Johnson, Holly Meyer, and Ruby Hawks.

Staff members of the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy Department were recently honored with seven awards in two national competitions that honored excellence in medical marketing.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards are sponsored by the Healthcare Marketing Report, a publications group that is focused on marketing news from across the country in the fields of higher education and health care. More than 4,000 submissions were submitted in 2019, according to the committee, with gold recognition awarded to just 346 entries — two of which went to MedStar St. Mary’s.

Healthcare Advertising Awards received were:

Gold for “A Mad Adventure: Gala 2018,” Special Events

Gold for The Pulse – 2018 Series, Internal Publications

Silver for Healthy Living – 2018 Series, Newsletters

Merit for the 2018 Nursing Annual Report, Annual Reports

The Aster Awards, a competition that recognizes excellence in medical marketing, is hosted by Marketing Healthcare Today. The awards program began in 2001 and is now one of the largest medical marketing awards competitions of its kind.

Aster Awards received this year were:

Gold for “A Mad Adventure: Gala 2018,” Special Events

Gold for The Pulse – 2018 Series, Internal Newsletter Series

Silver for the 2018 Bariatric Campaign, Service Line – Bariatric Services

Among its many roles, the hospital’s Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy Department is tasked with developing internal and external communications; designing philanthropic initiatives and associate-oriented events; coordinating advertising and public relations; and serving as a liaison to community partners. Team members include Holly Meyer, director; Ruby Hawks, assistant director; Jennifer Davis and Sandy Ondrejcak, designers; Jeni Irwin, marketing and philanthropy coordinator; and Deborah Gross and Megan Johnson, writers.

“Creativity and positivity are abundant in our department. This year’s awards celebrate our commitment to teamwork and quality storytelling,” said Meyer. “We are proud of the work we do on behalf of MedStar St. Mary’s and are pleased to represent our associates and hospital in the community.”

