March 9 Panel Discusses Speed to the Fleet

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation’s Squadron No. 18 to a special panel and reception titled Speed to the Fleet, PEO(T) Style.

The event will open at 5 pm, and the panel will begin at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017. It will be at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland, and will conclude at about 7 pm.

TPP and the ANA are inviting their members in addition to the business community, personnel at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the public. The program will focus on the need to get new technology out to the people who need it most in the fleet.

The moderator for the Speed to the Fleet event will be RADM Mike Moran, program executive officer of tactical aircraft. Panelists will include:

Capt. David “DW” Kindley, PMA-265

Capt. John “Bails” Bailey, PMA-234

Capt. Laura Schuessler, PMA-272

Dress for the event is business casual or the military uniform of the day. Cost is $10 per person and must be received by noon on Tuesday, March 7. Participants can pay when they register here, or they can pay in cash or check delivered in person or mailed to The Patuxent Partnership at 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035 in Lexington Park, MD 20653.

It will still be possible to register for the event until noon March 8, but only online registrations will be accepted and the price will be $15. Registrations at the door will also be $15.

Any proceeds from the event will go to the Association of Naval Aviation’s Squadron No. 18.

