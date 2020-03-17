March 21 Fly-In Farmers Market Canceled

Historic Sotterley has announced that the Fly-In Farmers Market scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.

“While we are saddened for the need to cancel this popular event, we recognize that the health and safety of our community in this uncertain time must be our top priority. We have loved sharing this wonderful winter market with our Southern Maryland region, and we will look forward to hosting it again in the future. Our sincerest thanks to our St. Mary’s County Regional Airport for hosting this event for the past two years, and for allowing us to be part of their 50-year anniversary celebration,” officials from Sotterley said in a Facebook post. “At Historic Sotterley we are continuing planning for the incredible programming we have in store for 2020. We know the significance and beauty of Sotterley will continue to be both an asset and a balm to our community, and we look forward to sharing it with each of you.”

St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Calendar for 2020

April 2020 — “World’s Fastest Bourbon”/Art Nalls’ Harrier

April 18, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

May 16, 2020 — Taxiway 5K Run

May 16, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

May 2020 — Vintage Aircraft / Vintage Cars

June 13, 2020 — EAA Young Eagles (free flights for youths age 8-17)

June 20, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

July 2020 — Open Hangar Night

July 2020 — Maryland Airport Managers Association (invitation only)

July 18, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

July 28, 2020 — National Aviation Day Event (Leonardtown)

August 2020 — Fly-In and Shuttle to Pax River Naval Air Museum

August 15, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

September 2020 — Fly-In Breakfast and WINGS Event

September 2020 — UAS (drone) Airshow (invitation only)

September 19, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

October 17, 2020 — Airport Open House

October 17, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

November 2020 — Civil Air Patrol Open House

November 21, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

December 19, 2020 — Holiday Farmers Market/See Santa Fly In!

December 19, 2020 — VMC Club (pilot safety/proficiency forum)

The events are located in the emerging Airport Innovation District at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

For more information on the opportunities at the growing technology park at the airport, contact Ken Reed of S. Hunt Aero at kreed@tqci.net, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, 44174 Airport Road, California, MD 20619.

