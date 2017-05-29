Maker’s Market, Green Expo Come Together

The 2017 June Maker’s Market at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center is being held June 3 from 10 am to 4 pm in conjunction with the Calvert Green Expo and Craft Fair.

Annmarie Garden, on Dowell Road in Solomons, is known for its Maker’s Markets, which bring together crafters, artisans and all sorts of makers from the region to offer an enormous selection of items. There will be handmade, homemade, and homegrown products from jewelry, produce, toys, pottery, leather goods, foods, spirits, home décor and much more. There will be more than 100 booths at the market.

But it’s not just homemade goods at this event. Calvert Green Expo vendors will also be on hand, and they will have products like electric and hybrid cards, re-purposed materials, and natural body care products. Visitors can learn how to lower their home energy costs, use solar power at home and at work, plant a healthy garden, compost kitchen waste, and much more.

New vendors at the Maker’s Market this year include Colorful Card Catalog selling gift and toys for special needs kids, Deciduous Dave, who sells home décor and juggling props, and Port Furniture, which sells handmade jewelry boxes and display cases.

Annmarie Garden extends its visiting hours for this event, and will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. Families with children are welcome for special kid-friendly activities, and there will be hands-on educational opportunities for everyone.

Food and drink will be available, including Maggie Moo’s Ice Cream, Calvert Kettle Corn, and Blue Wind Gourmet. Admission to the event is free. For additional information call 410-326-4640, email info@annmariegarden.org, or visit Annmarie’s website, listed above.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located off of Route 2-4 on Dowell Road in Solomons. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of special events, gallery shows, and public art programs.

