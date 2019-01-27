Majority Leader Announces Staff Changes

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (Md.-5th) has announced staff changes on his Floor Team for the 116th Congress.

For this session, Shuwanza Goff will continue as director of legislative operations. Ray Salazar, who previously served as floor assistant in the Democratic Whip’s Office, has been promoted to deputy floor director, taking over for Danielle Aviles-Krueger, who is leaving Capitol Hill. Deborah Rowe, previously whip coordinator and special adviser in the Democratic Whip’s Office, will take the job of floor assistant.

The congressman released a statement about the staff changes in early January, saying all of the members of the house and staff will benefit from the Floor Team that has been assembled. He said the team is the most diverse of any previous House majority leader.

“Ray and Deborah have been outstanding members of my staff, contributing to the smooth functioning of a busy operation and helping members achieve results for their constituents,” Majority Leader Hoyer said in the statement. “I am excited to bring them into these new roles and have great confidence in their abilities. Together with Shuwanza, they will be on the front lines of Democrats’ efforts to ensure that the House floor is a place where the American people can watch aspirations transform into real progress.”

Mr. Salazar has worked for Leader Hoyer since 2013, when he joined AMERIPAC as national political assistant. For that role, he helped with the congressman’s political outreach and recruitment in congressional districts across the country. In September 2014, Mr. Salazar moved over to the Office of the Democratic Whip, taking on the job of special assistant. He was promoted to floor assistant in December 2015. Originally from Northern California, he graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a bachelor of arts in international relations.

Ms. Rowe began her congressional career in 2014 as staff assistant in the Democratic whip’s Office. She served as his executive assistant and office manager from August 2015 to December 2017, where she managed the daily operations in the leadership office and facilitated special projects for senior staff. Since December 2017, she has held the job of whip coordinator and special adviser, helping the member services team with whip operation logistics. Before her time in the Democratic whip’s office, Ms. Rowe worked for the Walt Disney Company, working in corporate affairs for its internal communications and special events divisions at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Originally from Murrieta, Calif., she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in political science from California State University, Long Beach in 2012.

