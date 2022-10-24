The deadline to request a mail-in ballot sent by the US Postal Service is Nov. 1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

St. Mary’s County has 11 Ballot Drop Box locations. All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night Nov. 8, 2022. You must drop off your ballot in an official drop box in the county of your residence.

Board of Elec Ofc – 23250 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650

– 23250 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650 Hollywood Firehouse – 24801 Three Notch Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636

– 24801 Three Notch Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636 Great Mills HS – 21130 Great Mills Rd. Great Mills, MD 20634

– 21130 Great Mills Rd. Great Mills, MD 20634 Bay District Firehouse – 46900 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653

– 46900 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Charlotte Hall Library – 36700 New Market Turner Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

– 36700 New Market Turner Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Dynard Elem School – 23510 Bushwood Rd. Chaptico MD 20621

– 23510 Bushwood Rd. Chaptico MD 20621 Leonardtown High Sch – 23995 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650

– 23995 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650 Spring Ridge Middle Sch – 19856 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD 20653

– 19856 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lexington Park Elem Sch – 46763 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653

– 46763 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Mechanicsville Firehouse – 28165 Hills Club Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659

– 28165 Hills Club Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Piney Point Elem Sch – 44550 Tall Timbers Rd. Tall Timbers, MD 20690

There are 281 Ballot Drop Boxes in the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online and also online in Spanish. Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence. Ballots may be submitted until Nov. 8 at 8pm. Ballot boxes will be locked promptly at 8pm on Nov. 8.

Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3.

Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7am to 8pm. The complete list of Maryland’s Election Day polling locations is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.”

The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website.

Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election. The State Board of elections encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers, here in Spanish.

St. Mary’s County will have three early voting precincts open:

Hollywood Firehouse

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

Bay District Firehouse

46900 S. Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653

Mechanicsville Firehouse

28165 Hills Club Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Election Judges Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.