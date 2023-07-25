MacArthur & FDR Construction Starts July 24

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 · Leave a Comment

MacArthur Boulevard & FDR Boulevard Construction Beginning July 24

St. Mary’s County government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation’s construction contractor will be installing a roundabout at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and proposed FDR Boulevard beginning on or about Monday, July 24, 2023. The work is expected to take approximately 60 days to complete.

MacArthur Boulevard will remain open for traffic; however, a temporary lane diversion will be in place while work is underway. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as an additional reminder.

For more information about this project, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fdr. Additional questions may be directed to DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.