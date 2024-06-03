LSM Welcomes New Board Members

James Bolin, Patricia Stine, and Yonelle Moore Lee, have joined the Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors.

Leadership Southern Maryland has appointed James Bolin, LSM ’21; Yonelle Moore Lee, LSM ’22; and Patricia Stine, LSM ’22 as new board members.

Mr. Bolin is vice president of operations at KBR, a defense contracting company that supports the US Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

After serving 20 years in the US Navy and retiring from VX-20 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in 2005, he continued DoD support as a contract flight test officer with KBR Wyle. He transitioned to management and now leads a division that comprises approximately 1,000 personnel across the US.

Mr. Bolin has a master of science degree in systems engineering from Southern Methodist University. He serves on the board of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance and resides in St. Mary’s County.

Ms. Moore Lee is an attorney, mediator, and part owner of an investment club and a real estate investment company.

She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of the District of Columbia and a juris doctorate from Pepperdine University School of Law.

Ms. Moore Lee serves as member of the Charles County Board of Education and as vice chair of the American Bar Association’s GP, Solo and Small Firm Division’s Women’s Initiative Network and Judiciary Committees. She is also the Region IV treasurer of the National Bar Association and recording secretary of the Southern Maryland Chain Chapter of The Links.

She is a Diamond Life ember of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, where she was also elected to the Eastern Regional Nominating Committee. She resides in Charles County with her husband Jonathan and their three children, Gabrielle, Jonathan Junior, and Jackson.

Ms. Stine, executive director of Pure Play Every Day, is dedicated to helping children thrive emotionally, socially, physically, and intellectually.

Throughout her more than 30-year career as a play environment designer, preschool teacher, curriculum developer, administrator and entrepreneur, Ms. Stine has focused on empowering others to give children an abundance of playfully engaging learning opportunities. She co-founded the nonprofit Pure Play Every Day, in 2017 to bring open-ended, self-directed play, using loose parts, to children at community events.

She also provides workshops for adults to help them understand the benefits and value of play for children. Ms. Stine advocates for children as a Play Ambassador for the US Play Coalition, outreach chairman for the Charles County Early Childhood Advisory Council, and member of the Charles County Commission for Women. She resides in Charles County.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a nonprofit community leadership development organization that connects, educates, and inspires a diverse group of Southern Maryland executives and emerging leaders to forge collaborations that address community needs in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.

