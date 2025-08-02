LSM Welcomes New Board Members

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 2, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Leadership Southern Maryland welcomes new board members Curtis Brown, LSM ’23; Andrew Fitzgerald, LSM ’22; Jason Gray, LSM ’25; Denise Kopel, LSM ’23; and Perliter Walters-Gilliam, LSM ’24.

Curtis Brown is senior project manager at the MIL Corporation, a defense contractor that provides innovative cyber, engineering, financial, and information technology services to the federal government.

He served in the U. Navy from 2004 to 2012. In his civilian career he has specialized in business development and program management. Mr. Brown has served the Rotary Club of Lexington Park as director of charity. In 2021, he joined the St. Mary’s County Economic Development Commission and currently serves as president.

He resides in St. Mary’s County.

Andrew Fitzgerald, a Charles County native, is the founder and president of Nine 30 Consulting, a small business in Lexington Park that provides financial management, project management, data analytics, and acquisition support to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and Naval Air Systems Command.

Mr. Fitzgerald broadened his horizons from Charles County to St. Mary’s County, attending high school at St. Mary’s Ryken. He entered college as an engineering major but later switched to business because he couldn’t see himself being happy surrounded by engineers all day.

Today, more than 20 years later, he is surrounded by engineers every day and loves what he does. Mr. Fitzgerald holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

He resides in St. Mary’s County.

Jason Gray, a St. Mary’s County native, is a senior program manager at KBR, a defense contracting company that supports the US Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

Mr. Gray’s journey began with a solid engineering foundation nurtured at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center. While he started in technical engineering supporting defense contractors, Mr. Gray’s career shifted when he discovered a passion for software engineering. He recognized technology’s role in innovation and dove into software development, driven by a desire to create impactful solutions. This journey led him to support defense initiatives, where he contributed to critical projects ranging from the DoD to NASA. Grateful for the opportunities the Forrest Tech Center provided, Mr. Gray gives back by volunteering there, conducting mock interviews to prepare students for their futures.

He resides in St. Mary’s County.

Denise Kopel is senior business office and facilities manager for MAG Aerospace, a defense contractor that delivers full-spectrum command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services globally.

Ms. Kopel was born in Sumter, SC, and grew up in Tampa, FL. She and her husband, Mike, moved to Maryland in 2017. Ms. Kopel’s professional career has been diverse. She was business manager for Richard and Martin Jacobson at Nutmeg Mills, assisting the president and the board of directors in taking the company public. In 2015, she became business manager for country music star Nathan Osmond. Shel devotes much of her time serving the community, working with children, and spending time with her husband. She joined the St. Clement’s Hundred board and became the chairperson of the Osprey Gala which benefits the Blackistone Lighthouse. Ms. Kopel also serves as legislative aide to Jack Bailey, state senator for District 29.

She resides in St. Mary’s County.

Perliter Walters-Gilliam, president and principal consultant of NBBE Consulting, is an international higher education accreditation professional with more than 15 years of experience developing accreditation standards, evaluating institutional compliance, assuring quality measurements, and monitoring accreditation regulation.

Ms. Gilliam recently served as the quality assurance expert representing the Commonwealth of Dominica at UNESCO’s 3rd World Higher Education Conference in Barcelona, Spain, and is an international facilitator at the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education. She is the founding board secretary of Poiema Movement, a faith-based nonprofit organization that moves women from forms of brokenness to independence and has served as a board member and chair of strategic planning for Young Mothers Inc., a nonprofit based in Washington, DC. Ms. Gilliam is active with the University of Maryland, her MBA alma mater, serving as a 2021 Terp Mentor and 2023 Flex MBA panelist.

She resides in Charles County.

Leadership Southern Maryland is a nonprofit community leadership development organization that connects, educates, and inspires a diverse group of Southern Maryland executives and emerging leaders to forge collaborations that address community needs in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties. Learn more here.