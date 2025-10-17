LSM Selects Exec Program Class of 2026

(Photo by Mike Rice Photography)

Leadership Southern Maryland has selected 40 local leaders for its Executive Program Class of 2026.

From St. Mary’s County

Mark Amspacher , NAVAIR Customer Accounts Manager, Raytheon an RTX business

Dr. Joseph Beavers, Deputy Superintendent, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Errol Campbell, Defense Acquisition Management Professional, Booz Allen Hamilton

Amanda Cross, Vice President, Technology Security Associates, Inc.

Amy Egeli , Director of Systems Engineering, Aviation Systems Engineering Company

Nathan Evans, Vice President of Operations, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. Dale Farrell, Chief of Staff, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Jenna Frosio , Manager, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC

Jeanine Harrington, Assistant Town Administrator, Town of Leonardtown

Caroline King, Director of Community Outreach & Engagement, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. Andrew Koch, Engineering Psychologist, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Denise Lumpkins, Chief Financial Officer, AIRTEC Inc.

Julia Maddox, Program Director, SAIC

John Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Performance Solutions

Robert Medley Jr, Director Program Management, KAIROS

Rachelle Millison , President/Owner, Millison Management Inc.

Gabriel Pankhurst, Director of Digital Transformation & Mission IT, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Karen Roberts, Board of Directors President, COSMIC Symphony (Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert)

Amanda Russell, Chief of People & Culture Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Sasha Seenath , Executive Director, Three Oaks Center

Bill Selk , Senior Program Manager, KBR

Emily Stagner, Assistant Vice President- Philanthropy, MedStar Health, Inc.

Rick Tarr , Director, Technology Transfer Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)

Megan Warren, Senior Assistant Vice President, The MIL Corporation

Rob Willis, Chief Operating Officer, Andromeda Systems Incorporated

Margaret Wilson, President, Blue Consulting Services, LLC and Principal Consultant, Sage Analysis Group

From Calvert County

Jane Bachman, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

Larisa Goganzer , Senior Vice President of Operations, CalvertHealth

Tosha Lewis Hughes

Dr. Amanda Leal, Clinical Director, Serenity Place LLC

Ed Nork, Director, Technology and Analytics Group, Naval Systems Inc.

Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Hospice of the Chesapeake

From Charles County

Christie Burnett, Executive Director, Charles County Charitable Trust

Ron Price, Vice President of Human Resources, People, Culture & Equity, College of Southern Maryland

Jason Washington, Senior Store Manager, FedEx Office

Corae Young, Chief Operating Officer, Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation

From Anne Arundel County

Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO, Providence of Maryland

Cari Guthrie, President and CEO, Cornerstone Southern Maryland

From Prince George’s County

Chiquita Jackson, President and CEO, Chiquita Jackson Enterprise Corp.

From Alexandria County, VA

Lucas Sater , Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center

Class members will attend nine sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, health care, public safety, housing and human services, diversity and inclusion, and energy and environment. The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.

More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the Southern Maryland region.