LSM Selects Exec Program Class of 2026
(Photo by Mike Rice Photography)
Leadership Southern Maryland has selected 40 local leaders for its Executive Program Class of 2026.
From St. Mary’s County
- Mark Amspacher, NAVAIR Customer Accounts Manager, Raytheon an RTX business
- Dr. Joseph Beavers, Deputy Superintendent, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Errol Campbell, Defense Acquisition Management Professional, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Amanda Cross, Vice President, Technology Security Associates, Inc.
- Amy Egeli, Director of Systems Engineering, Aviation Systems Engineering Company
- Nathan Evans, Vice President of Operations, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
- Dr. Dale Farrell, Chief of Staff, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Jenna Frosio, Manager, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC
- Jeanine Harrington, Assistant Town Administrator, Town of Leonardtown
- Caroline King, Director of Community Outreach & Engagement, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. Andrew Koch, Engineering Psychologist, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
- Denise Lumpkins, Chief Financial Officer, AIRTEC Inc.
- Julia Maddox, Program Director, SAIC
- John Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Peak Performance Solutions
- Robert Medley Jr, Director Program Management, KAIROS
- Rachelle Millison, President/Owner, Millison Management Inc.
- Gabriel Pankhurst, Director of Digital Transformation & Mission IT, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)
- Karen Roberts, Board of Directors President, COSMIC Symphony (Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland, In Concert)
- Amanda Russell, Chief of People & Culture Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Sasha Seenath, Executive Director, Three Oaks Center
- Bill Selk, Senior Program Manager, KBR
- Emily Stagner, Assistant Vice President- Philanthropy, MedStar Health, Inc.
- Rick Tarr, Director, Technology Transfer Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD)
- Megan Warren, Senior Assistant Vice President, The MIL Corporation
- Rob Willis, Chief Operating Officer, Andromeda Systems Incorporated
- Margaret Wilson, President, Blue Consulting Services, LLC and Principal Consultant, Sage Analysis Group
From Calvert County
- Jane Bachman, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center
- Larisa Goganzer, Senior Vice President of Operations, CalvertHealth
- Tosha Lewis Hughes
- Dr. Amanda Leal, Clinical Director, Serenity Place LLC
- Ed Nork, Director, Technology and Analytics Group, Naval Systems Inc.
- Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Hospice of the Chesapeake
From Charles County
- Christie Burnett, Executive Director, Charles County Charitable Trust
- Ron Price, Vice President of Human Resources, People, Culture & Equity, College of Southern Maryland
- Jason Washington, Senior Store Manager, FedEx Office
- Corae Young, Chief Operating Officer, Lifestyles of Maryland Foundation
From Anne Arundel County
- Karen Adams-Gilchrist, President and CEO, Providence of Maryland
- Cari Guthrie, President and CEO, Cornerstone Southern Maryland
From Prince George’s County
- Chiquita Jackson, President and CEO, Chiquita Jackson Enterprise Corp.
From Alexandria County, VA
- Lucas Sater, Vice President of Finance, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center
Class members will attend nine sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, health care, public safety, housing and human services, diversity and inclusion, and energy and environment. The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.
More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the Southern Maryland region.