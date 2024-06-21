LSM Awarded Grant from BHE GT&S

The Leadership Southern Maryland Executive Program Class of 2024 pauses for a photo with George Anas, BHE GT&S director of external affairs, during an April visit to BHE GT&S facilities in Calvert County. (LSM photo)

Leadership Southern Maryland has received a $5,000 grant from BHE GT&S, renewing the company’s partnership with the nonprofit community leadership development organization.

The grant supports LSM’s Executive Program sessions that cultivate skills in leading diverse teams, building relationships across differences while working toward mission, and promoting mutual respect.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to engage with Leadership Southern Maryland and to showcase the importance of LNG energy exports to help improve our environment,” said George Anas, BHE GT&S director of external affairs. “Our interaction with executive leader participants promotes education and awareness on energy matters that are of importance to us all.”

BHE GT&S, a standalone subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is an interstate natural gas transmission and storage company with operations at Cove Point LNG — its import, export, and liquefaction facility in Lusby. Cove Point LNG is the first liquified natural gas export facility on the East Coast and is recognized as one of the most technically advanced and environmentally sensitive LNG facilities in the world. LNG from the facility supports energy needs in 28 countries worldwide.

Informing Southern Maryland executives about the global impact of local operations such as Cove Point LNG is a key element of LSM’s mission to connect, educate, and inspire Southern Maryland leaders to address community needs.

“The busy pace of our ordinary workaday lives means that many Southern Marylanders have little awareness of the technological sophistication and impact of operations that are in our own backyard like Cove Point LNG,” said Sybol Anderson, LSM executive director. “With support from partners like BHE GT&S, Leadership Southern Maryland has graduated more than 500 professionals whose understanding of local industry and its impact has been deepened substantially. We are grateful, too, for the commitment of BHE GT&S to our efforts to deepen our understanding of each other.”

Learn more about Leadership Southern Maryland here.