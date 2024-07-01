LSM Accepting Applications for Leaders Program

LSM Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, Class of 2024 participants discuss networking strategies with John Greely, former MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital vice president of operations.

Leadership Southern Maryland is accepting applications for its Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, a six-month leadership academy for early- and mid-career professionals living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

LEAP participants strengthen their leadership acumen, develop career plans, and forge connections with LSM’s network of more than 500 community-engaged leaders. The program will run from January 10 through June 20, 2025.

LEAP participants cultivate their leadership skills through activities focused on self-discovery, teamwork, mentoring, networking, and servant leadership. Each month a cohort of 25 professionals meets for a full-day session at a local industry or community site. Experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit sector serve as panelists and guest speakers.

In addition to strengthening leadership skills vital to succeeding in their careers, LEAP participants learn how to apply their talents in ways that serve the Southern Maryland community and enhance their personal lives.

Visit www.leadershipsomd.org/programs/leap/ for more information.

LEAP applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Candidates who apply by July 15 will be notified in August. Applicants who submit by the final deadline of September 30 will be notified in October.