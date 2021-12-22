Local Winery Goes for the Gold

Port of Leonardtown winemaker Lauren Y. Zimmerman holds the Governor’s Cup award.

Port of Leonardtown Winery brought home top honors in the 2021 Maryland Governor’s Cup Competition.

The winery has exceled in wine competitions, winning multiple Double Gold, Best of Show, and Best of Class awards for their locally grown wines, since opening in 2009.

The Governor’s Cup Competition was judged by professional sommeliers and restaurant buyers in a blind tasting. The competition was held in Baltimore in early September.

Close to 200 wines were submitted across the state. Double Gold was awarded to wines that received gold from each judge. Only one wine was awarded Best in Show and the Governor’s Cup. The top winner, the newly released Port of Leonardtown Winery’s 2019 Chambourcin Reserve, was grown from grapes in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.

In 2021, the winery has been awarded over 10 Gold medals and 3 Double Golds.

“In light of this and recently accrued honors, Port of Leonardtown Winery continues to show their dedication to producing top wines,” said Kevin Atticks, director of Maryland Wineries Association. “Fifteen judges reviewed nearly 150 wines representing two dozen categories to those worthy of top honors. With a best in show, two best in class, and a double gold, winemaker Lauren Zimmerman’s skill is undeniable.”

“We work hard to grow and source quality grapes from Maryland soil and are honored to take home this prestigious award. We believe that the Chambourcin grape has a very strong future in Maryland wine, and due to expanding production here at Port of Leonardtown Winery, we are actively looking to work with additional premium vineyards in Maryland,” said winemaker Lauren Y. Zimmerman.

The winery, located at Leonardtown Park off Route 5, is operated by the Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative.

See the entire list of medalists on MarylandWine.com.