Local Innovators Ready to Pitch Ideas

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Southern Maryland Innovates will hold its Crab Pot Pitch virtual event at 6 pm Thursday, October 29. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The Crab Pot Pitch competition is Southern Maryland’s premier pitch competition for entrepreneurs with cutting edge, disruptive, and innovative technologies. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience.

Crab Pot provides an opportunity for the community to celebrate the efforts of local entrepreneurs and innovators. Audience members get to see what entrepreneurs in Southern Maryland are up to.

Register to attend and learn more, click here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.