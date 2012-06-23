Local Dentists Fix Mouths by the Hundreds

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCyA6HIV2QQ]

More than 800 people in need of dental care are being seen during a two-day Mission of Mercy program using 630 medical and dental volunteers and 65 dental stations set up at Chopticon High School in St. Mary’s County Maryland, The program, Mission of Mercy, is led by St. Mary’s dentists Garner Morgan and Martin Barley.