Live Boxing Returns to St. Mary’s County

The Knowledge Boxing Center is hosting its seventh Live Amateur Boxing event in St. Mary’s County: Southern Maryland Smoke. The show is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at the Willows Recreation Center at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.

The show will feature several local boxers who pridefully prepare at Knowledge Boxing Center at 21310 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Gym owner Daryl Hinmon said, “Our boxers, both male and female, have been working very hard to put on a great show for the community. We’ve all been through a lot this past year, so we hope to provide some much-needed entertainment and relief for the county.”

The show, which is sanctioned by the South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing, will feature 15 hotly contested, three-round bouts under Olympic-style boxing rules. The card will feature kid bouts and adult bouts, including males and females.

Some local Knowledge Boxing Center fighters who will see action are Tremaine “Teddy P” Fuller of Lexington Park, and Great Mills High School graduate and Lexington Park resident Marlin “Hitman” Smith, and Devante “Quite Storm” Alexander. Contesting in her fifth bout will be Erniece “Scrap” Dawson of Lexington Park. The card will be filled out with top talent from the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“We’re planning to put on a great show for our community. Our motto at the Knowledge Boxing Center is ‘Pride in preparation … Honor in battle’ and we plan to have both on full display May 14,” Mr. Hinmon said.

Reserved ringside tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Live stream service will be available for purchase for out-of-town fans.

There will be good food and drink available for purchase at the Sidelines Bar and Grill inside Willows Recreation Center, as well as Knowledge Boxing shirts, hats, and hoodies. Tickets are available on the gym’s website. Doors open at 2 pm and the action will kick off at 3 pm May 14, 2022.