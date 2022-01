Live Boxing Returns to So. Maryland

Knowledge Boxing Center will bring live boxing to the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park on Saturday, January 29.

The Willows Rec Center is at 46961 Bradley Blvd. in Lexington Park. Doors will open at 2 pm; Bouts will start at 3 pm.

Call 301-481-2978 with questions.

Knowledge Boxing Center’s gym is at 21310 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. Phone 301-481-8947; email: knowledgeboxing@hotmail.com.