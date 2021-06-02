Live Boxing in Lex Park – June 5

Knowledge Boxing Center Coach John Richardson looks on as Tylik “TY” Miles throws a right hand at his opponent from the gym’s last show at Willows Recreation Center. (Photo courtesy of @headmovement_mma)

The Knowledge Boxing Center is hosting its 3rd Live Amateur Boxing event in St. Mary’s County:

Will to Win in Southern MD 3

The show is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Willows Recreation Center and will feature several local boxers who pridefully prepare at the gym located on Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. Doors open at 2 pm and the action will kick off at 3 pm.

Willows Recreation Center is at 46961 Bradley Blvd.

— right off Willows Road — Lexington Park

“Our guys and girls have been working very hard to put on a great show for the community,” says gym owner Daryl Hinmon. “We’ve all been through a lot this past year, so we hope to provide some much-needed entertainment and relief for the county.”

The show, which is sanctioned by the South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing, will feature 13 hotly contested, three-round bouts under Olympic-style boxing rules. The card will feature kid bouts and adult bouts, including males and females. One of the local Knowledge Boxing Center fighters who will see action is Tremaine “Teddy P” Fuller of Lexington Park, originally from Patterson, NJ.

Great Mills High School graduates and Lexington Park residents Marlin “Hitman” Smith and D’lante “Mandingo” Briscoe will also see action in separate matches.

The kid bouts will feature Tylik “TY” Miles and Drayce “King Cobra” King, both of California, MD.

There will also be one Master’s (35+ years old) bout between Kristen Wallace of Lexington Park and Katie Karlow of California, MD.

The card will be filled out with top talent from Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

“We’re planning to put on a great, socially distanced show for our community. Our motto at the Knowledge Boxing Center is ‘Pride in preparation … Honor in battle’ and we plan to have both on full display June 5,” Mr. Hinmon says.

Reserved ringside tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and will be $25 at the door. Live stream service will be available for purchase for out-of-town fans. Tickets are available on the gym’s website www.knowledgeboxingcenter.com. Doors open at 2 pm and the action will kick off at 3 pm.

There will be good food and drink available for purchase at the Sidelines Bar and Grill inside Willows, as well as Knowledge Boxing shirts, hats, and hoodies.

Boxing requires its participants to think concisely, pay attention to detail, set goals, exercise self-control and constantly persevere toward success both in and out of the ring. The mission of the Knowledge Boxing Center is to develop Southern Maryland residents into disciplined and productive students and citizens through Olympic-style competitive amateur boxing.

Knowledge Boxing Center’s gym is at 21310 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park. Phone 301-481-8947; email: knowledgeboxing@hotmail.com.