Before the Lights Go On at Annmarie Garden
Posted by Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Community Builder
SOLOMONS, MD November, 2013—Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is getting ready for its award winning holiday tradition tour through the glittering woods encompassing the gallery and grounds.
Annmarie Garden in Lights
Nightly
Dec. 6, 2013 – Jan. 5, 2014
6pm – 9pm
The Light Show will be closed the following days: December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and January 2
Here Annmarie Garden’s Bill Stevenson gives a sneak preview, including Director Stacy Hann-Ruff hauling a dancer into place:
[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7JOG7zhjKk]
A detailed list of all the nightly events and discounts, to follow soon.
Thanks for posting this! There are some really great sculptures being made and they look beautiful at night. Robyn just finished a whale that is about 15 feet wide! A video from last year is online and shows some of the charm of the light show at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z4zipA6Z70
AND you can get a $1.00 off coupon on our website at: http://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/sites/default/files/OnlineGILcooupon_1.pdf