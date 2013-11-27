Before the Lights Go On at Annmarie Garden

Posted by Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

Community Builder

SOLOMONS, MD November, 2013—Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is getting ready for its award winning holiday tradition tour through the glittering woods encompassing the gallery and grounds.

Annmarie Garden in Lights

Nightly

Dec. 6, 2013 – Jan. 5, 2014

6pm – 9pm

The Light Show will be closed the following days: December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and January 2

Here Annmarie Garden’s Bill Stevenson gives a sneak preview, including Director Stacy Hann-Ruff hauling a dancer into place:

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7JOG7zhjKk]

A detailed list of all the nightly events and discounts, to follow soon.