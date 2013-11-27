January 9, 2017

Before the Lights Go On at Annmarie Garden

AMG Director Stacy Hann-Ruff

AMG Director Stacy Hann-Ruff

 

SOLOMONS, MD November, 2013—Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is getting ready for its award winning holiday tradition tour through the glittering woods encompassing the gallery and grounds.

Annmarie Garden in Lights

Nightly

Dec. 6, 2013 – Jan. 5, 2014

 6pm – 9pm

The Light Show will be closed the following days: December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 and January 2

Here Annmarie Garden’s Bill Stevenson gives a sneak preview, including Director Stacy Hann-Ruff hauling a dancer into place:

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7JOG7zhjKk]

A detailed list of all the nightly events and discounts, to follow soon.

 

Comments
One Response to “Before the Lights Go On at Annmarie Garden”
  1. Bill Stevenson says:
    November 27, 2013 at 9:49 am

    Thanks for posting this! There are some really great sculptures being made and they look beautiful at night. Robyn just finished a whale that is about 15 feet wide! A video from last year is online and shows some of the charm of the light show at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z4zipA6Z70

    AND you can get a $1.00 off coupon on our website at: http://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/sites/default/files/OnlineGILcooupon_1.pdf

