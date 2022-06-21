License-Free Fishing Day Set July 4

Posted by Jack Russell on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment

July 4 will be a license-free fishing day in Maryland.

Maryland’s annual license-free fishing day offer anglers an opportunity to explore the state’s diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration. Any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes.

All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishing and crabbing guide.

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts. In addition, anglers of any level are encouraged to sign-up for the Maryland Fishing Report, which provides up-to-date fishing information.

Aside from this free fishing day and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.