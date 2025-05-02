Library Trustees Board Has Opening

There is a vacancy on the St. Mary’s County Library Board of Trustees. The opening is for a five-year term beginning July 1, 2025. Those interested need to apply by May 5.

The Library Board of Trustees works closely with the library director to provide general oversight of the library’s budget and policies. Trustees serve as advocates for the library and play a vital role in helping shape the future of library services in St. Mary’s County.

Applicants should expect to attend 12 meetings per year, held on the second Friday of each month from 9am to noon. Familiarity with and use of the St. Mary’s County Library system is preferred.

Interested residents can complete the online application at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards.

All applications must include a resume and be submitted by May 5.

Applications will be reviewed by the current Library Board of Trustees, who will make recommendations to the St. Mary’s County commissioners for final selection.

For more information, call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707.