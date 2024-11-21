Library to Host Lex Park Holly Days Event
The Lexington Park Business Association is planning its second annual Lexington Park Holly Days event to be held at the Lexington Park Library.
Holly Days will be a two-day affair. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 7:30pm Saturday, December 7, featuring the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department to help light a very tall and elegant tree. The tree-lighting will be sponsored by Millison Management.
Then, from 1 to 4pm Sunday, December 8, a free Holly Days Extravaganza will be open to the public both in and around the library. The event will feature pictures with Santa, arts and crafts for all ages, a vendor shopping experience, carolers from St. Maries Choral Arts, and festive decorations.
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council will host artists to lead a holiday ornament make-and-take opportunity.
Be a Vendor, Sponsor, or Volunteer
Vendors: Apply to be one of the indoor craft vendors selling items for holiday shoppers. There is a small fee for craft vendors, which includes an 8’ x 9’ space. Interested? Sign up here and someone will be in touch.
Sponsors: Have your business featured prominently on signage and advertising for the event. Click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Holly Days Extravaganza.
Volunteers: Santa needs elves, the workshop needs helpers, decorations need to be hung. There are plenty of ways to help make Holly Days a success. Please consider participating directly with either the tree lighting or the extravaganza or both. Click here.
The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.