Library to Host Lex Park Holly Days Event

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, November 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Business Association is planning its second annual Lexington Park Holly Days event to be held at the Lexington Park Library.

Holly Days will be a two-day affair. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 7:30pm Saturday, December 7, featuring the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department to help light a very tall and elegant tree. The tree-lighting will be sponsored by Millison Management.

Then, from 1 to 4pm Sunday, December 8, a free Holly Days Extravaganza will be open to the public both in and around the library. The event will feature pictures with Santa, arts and crafts for all ages, a vendor shopping experience, carolers from St. Maries Choral Arts, and festive decorations.

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council will host artists to lead a holiday ornament make-and-take opportunity.

Be a Vendor, Sponsor, or Volunteer

Vendors: Apply to be one of the indoor craft vendors selling items for holiday shoppers. There is a small fee for craft vendors, which includes an 8’ x 9’ space. Interested? Sign up here and someone will be in touch.

Sponsors: Have your business featured prominently on signage and advertising for the event. Click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Holly Days Extravaganza.

Volunteers: Santa needs elves, the workshop needs helpers, decorations need to be hung. There are plenty of ways to help make Holly Days a success. Please consider participating directly with either the tree lighting or the extravaganza or both. Click here.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.