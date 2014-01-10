When Lexington Park Was New

Posted by The SlackWater Center on Friday, January 10, 2014 · 3 Comments

Posted by The Slackwater Center

By Viki Volk

In 1942, the US Navy purchased 6,412 acres on Cedar Point in the Patuxent River for $712,000.

By the 1950s, “construction was so intense pilots from Andrews were told, ‘just get up there, look for the clouds of dust and go in that direction’,” reports Julia King.

Ms. King is the reigning force behind Slackwater, an extensive series of oral histories about Southern Maryland, a peninsula pivotal in the Revolutionary, Civil and Second World Wars.

The quote above was drawn from a collection titled “The Instant City.” That name describes what happens when a Navy base was constructed virtually overnight and as a result simultaneously created a rather hodgepodge kind of town surrounding it.

And so very much of it was wonderful, say the voices Ms. King relays in her video selections here. The stories include fond remembrances of the Flattops, the housing community built across a narrow paved road from the one base gate at the Great Mills Road and Route 235 intersection. The community was an award-winning design by a renown architect of the 1950s.

“It was like a castle to us,” Ms. King quotes Doug Medgar’s oral history. “It really was. Everyone was happy to live there.”

The Navy sold the property in the 1970s. Subsequent overflight zoning laws supported by the Navy were adopted by St. Mary’s County, which placed the property in a non-conforming use category. The property fell into ruin, a condition the new owners blamed upon the overflight zoning. Non-conforming use zoning is viewed as an unfavorable risk for construction loans because the value of the property is dependent upon outside restrictions.

Ultimately, the county purchased the property in the late 1990s when structural conditions were deemed unsafe.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3R1zHrYOu34]

To learn more about the history of Lexington Park, Md., visit the Slackwater archive.