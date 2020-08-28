Lex Park-St. Maries Optimists Donate Water for Summer Patrols

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 28, 2020

Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club President-Elect John Bimson delivers water to Lt. Russ Trow at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been hot this summer! And in support of law enforcement during their long, hot hours patrolling the county’s roadways, the local Optimist chapter, Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club, recently donated several cases of water to the officers of the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Leonardtown, MD.

President-Elect John Bimson delivered the water and met briefly with officers to thank them for all they do for the community.

Optimist Clubs work worldwide through their mission of helping youth become successful citizens. They accomplish this with efforts such as scholarship opportunities and supporting initiatives such as Back to School Shop with a Cop and Christmas Shop with a Cop. They also host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and other initiatives as needed by local law enforcement in support of the community.