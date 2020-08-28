August 28, 2020

Art & Lifestyle:

Data Analytic Assesses Music Impact on Students -

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Chopticon Educator Earns Kay Daugherty Award -

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Hands-On Help for the Maryland Dove -

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Bird Lovers & Volunteers, DNR Needs You -

Monday, August 17, 2020

Stock Ticker

Lex Park-St. Maries Optimists Donate Water for Summer Patrols

Posted by on Friday, August 28, 2020 · Leave a Comment 

Lexington Park St. Maries Optimists
Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club President-Elect John Bimson delivers water to Lt. Russ Trow at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been hot this summer! And in support of law enforcement during their long, hot hours patrolling the county’s roadways, the local Optimist chapter, Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club, recently donated several cases of water to the officers of the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Leonardtown, MD.

President-Elect John Bimson delivered the water and met briefly with officers to thank them for all they do for the community.

Optimist Clubs work worldwide through their mission of helping youth become successful citizens. They accomplish this with efforts such as scholarship opportunities and supporting initiatives such as Back to School Shop with a Cop and Christmas Shop with a Cop. They also host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and other initiatives as needed by local law enforcement in support of the community.

Lexington Park-St. Maries Optimist Club President-Elect John Bimson delivers water to Sgt. Roger Redmond with the Maryland State Police.

Filed under Community News · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment