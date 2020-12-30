Leonardtown Native Assumes Command

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Training Wing 2 (TW-2) Reserve Component held a change-of-command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Kingsville, TX, December 11 and CMDR Stuart A. “Stu” Ashton III of Leonardtown, MD, relieved CAPT. David W. “Aubie” Reynolds as commanding officer.

Chief of Naval Air Training Reserve Component Commander CAPT Rigel “Pep” Pirrone presided over the virtual ceremony.

CMDR Ashton received his Wings of Gold in 2003. He previously served as an instructor pilot at Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 120 and a department head at Training Squadron (VT) 22. He has completed two combat deployments with VAW-126 flying the E-2C Hawkeye and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 flying the F/A-18E Super Hornet. Most recently he commanded VT-22 Squadron Augment Unit out of NAS Kingsville. He has accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours and over 400 arrested landings.

“We will continue to leverage the extraordinary talent of the men and women who have chosen to continue serving our nation after leaving active duty,” CMDR Ashton said. “Our Reservists combine extensive military and civilian leadership experience and serve as ideal instructors and mentors for the next generation of warfighters. I could not be more proud to lead this team.”

TW-2 trains the world’s finest combat quality carrier aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters.