Legislative Package Hearing Set Oct. 6

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners and the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation will have a joint public meeting at 6 pm Tuesday, October 6, in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners and proposals by organizations and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2021 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Public meetings are now open to the public as long as social distancing guidelines can be maintained and the commissioners’ meeting room capacity limits do not exceed 33 people. Everyone in attendance must adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering at all times unless they have a disability or if they are speaking or are consuming food/drink. If social distancing guidelines or occupancy room capacity limits cannot be followed, the meeting may be rescheduled.

The public is strongly encouraged to view the meeting remotely on Channel 95 or the county YouTube channel, or listen by calling 301-579-7236; access code: 963443#.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak at the meeting

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by 5 pm October 1

A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the county attorney’s office and online here.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, the county respectfully asks for one week’s prior notice. Contact the county commissioners office at 301-475-4200. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television.

All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic and electronic audio and visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during the commissioners’ meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants St. Mary’s County government permission to broadcast your audio and visual image.