Leaving an Unhealthy Relationship

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 22, 2022

Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s Violence, Injury, & Trauma Action Team joins with St. Mary’s County Commission for Women and the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy to present, “Why Don’t They Just Leave?” a panel discussion about the challenges of leaving an unhealthy relationship.

The event will be held on October 26 at 6pm at Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

The discussion is billed as an honest conversation with survivors and service providers about the challenges of leaving an unhealthy relationship.

Additionally, please use the #SMCWhatIsLove Social Media Toolkit to promote Domestic Violence Awareness and share resources on social media this month!