Learn to Paint Water, Waves, Beach & Sky

Learn the beautiful art of creating sunny skies, sparkling waters, sandy shores, and so much more at a Watercolor Workshop at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center. This two-class series will be taught by Nancy Thompson from 10 am to 3 pm July 11 and 12, 2017, for those who want to learn to paint.

For Annmarie Garden members, the cost of the class is $165. The cost is $175 for non-members. Students can bring their own materials, or pay a $10 fee to the instructor to use her materials. Anyone who needs to use Ms. Thompson’s supplies is asked to contact her ahead of time at nanthom@mac.com so she can be sure she has enough for everyone.

This class is perfect for watercolor painting beginners, but all skill levels are welcome to participate. Ms. Thompson will provide step-by-step instruction to make sure everyone is able to learn and enjoy the class.

Registration is required. Go to Annmarie Garden’s website to register today.

The class will in the mezzanine room of the Murray Arts Building. Experienced students who have their own supplies need to bring basic watercolor papers, brushes, paints, and any additional tools.

As a medium, watercolor painting can be intimidating. How does a painter get all the shades just right? And how is it possible to keep the watercolor paint from dripping down the page? These are the basic things that Ms. Thompson will cover in the workshop, plus she will have plenty of information and lessons for more experienced painters. There is always more to be learned when it comes to art, so every painter can gain more knowledge.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located off of Route 2-4 on Dowell Road in Solomons. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of special events, gallery shows, and public art programs.

