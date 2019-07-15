Lax Prospect Day Set at College

Young men who are interested in the possibility of playing for the College of Southern Maryland Hawks lacrosse team can come to the college on Saturday, July 27, from 8 am to 4 pm for CSM Men’s Lax Prospect Day.

The event will be held on the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus athletic field behind the PE Building, located at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.

Prospective men’s lacrosse players are invited to participate in this introduction to the college, along with the opportunity to run drills and scrimmage with the college-level coaches.

All athletes should bring a bag lunch, stick, helmet, pads, and cleats for a grass field; goalkeepers should bring their equipment. Water and Gatorade will be provided.

Head Coach Steve Campbell said that Lax Prospect Day will show players from the tri-county region that CSM is a great academic and athletic fit for them.

“They might find it would be worth their while to start here before they move on,” Coach Campbell said. “In addition, I want to put CSM on the table as a viable option for out-of-area student athletes.”

The Prospect Day schedule includes a campus tour, information about admissions and financial aid and, after lunch, warm-ups and drills, plus the chance to scrimmage.

“The day is designed to show high school coaches and players that we are serious about developing a competitive program here,” Coach Campbell said.

This event has been rescheduled from an earlier date. The cost is $65 and includes a CSM men’s lacrosse pinnie.

For information, email Scampbell1@csmd.edu. To register, visit the college online.

