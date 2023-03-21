Lawmakers Support FBI Move to Maryland

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer joined members of Maryland’s federal, state, and local governments in praising the NAACP for the letter sent by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson to President Biden urging the administration to select Prince George’s County for the future FBI headquarters in line with the President’s commitment to advancing economic opportunity and building greater equity for Black Americans.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, US Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone, and Glenn Ivey applauded the NAACP’s letter and underscored their commitment to working together to bring the FBI to Prince George’s County.

“Prince George’s County is hands-down the best choice for the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters. Not only does the county meet the mission requirements of the FBI, it also presents President Biden with the best opportunity to advance his stated equity goals and comes in at a much better price to the American taxpayers. We appreciate the NAACP’s partnership as we work to right the historic wrongs of the past and deliver more economic opportunity to our communities. Bringing the FBI to Maryland is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do, and we’re glad to have the NAACP by our side in this effort,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The letter from Mr. Johnson begins, “As an organization that has long served in the vanguard of the movement to promote civil rights, create economic opportunities, and build greater equity for Black Americans and all people of color, the NAACP has been pleased to see you and your administration’s enduring commitment to advancing those same priorities. […] At a White House Black History Month reception just a few days ago, you renewed your promise to address longstanding disparities in federal investment and contracting in Black communities. Aligned with the NAACP Maryland State Conference, we seek to elevate the voices of these same communities, and that is why we ask that you to consider these interests when determining the location of the FBI’s new consolidated headquarters.”

“Federal facilities like the new FBI campus generate a wave of quality government jobs, contracting opportunities, and customers for local small businesses in the surrounding area. In the process, they can transform underserved Black communities for the better. Greenbelt, MD, and Landover, MD – both finalists in the FBI headquarters expansion office – are two such examples. Choosing either of these sites would ensure that your administration is doing everything that it can to achieve its equity goals,” Johnson continues.

The full text of the letter is available here.

