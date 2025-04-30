Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The community is invited to join the St. Mary’s County commissioners, Department of Aging & Human Services, and the Triad/SALT Council to celebrate this year’s Law Enforcement Officers of the Year and to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to their community.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, May 6, at The White Rose at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, MD.

The Officer of the Year from each agency will receive recognitions from the county commissioners, Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland Senate, Maryland House of Delegates, Triad/SALT Council, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. The community is invited to stay for a complimentary lunch following the ceremony. Advance registration is appreciated but not required to attend.

For more information or to register, call Nicoletta Pollice at 301-475-4200, ext. 1074 or email [email protected].