Land Trust: Weed Warriors Needed

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 6, 2025

(Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust submitted photo)

Join Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust for a Weed Warriors Winter Work removing invasive plants from 9am to noon Saturday, March 8, at Historic St. Mary’s City.

Bring your favorite tools: Loppers, hand saw, pruners, etc. Wear eye protection, gloves, and warm appropriate clothing. Fun for the whole family. Get outside with fresh air and gentle exercise

Snacks and water are provided by The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. store in Leonardtown.