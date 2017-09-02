Labor Day Closings Announced

All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland will be closed for the Labor Day holiday from Sept. 2-4.

County Government Operations for Labor Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The following is a schedule of essential county services for the holiday weekend:

St. Andrews Landfill — 8 am-4:30 pm Sept. 2; closed Sept. 3-4

Convenience Centers — 8 am-5 pm Sept. 2-3; closed Sept. 4

St. Mary’s Transit System — Saturday schedule Sept. 2; Sunday schedule (California to Lexington Park route only) Sept. 3; closed Sept. 4

St. Mary’s County Library — Open Sept. 2; Lexington Park branch open 1-5 pm Sept. 3; closed Sept. 4

Senior Activity Centers — Closed Sept. 2-4; no meals on wheels deliveries

Additionally, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program will resume regular service on Tuesday, Sept. 5.