‘Knuffle Bunny’ Opens at CSM March 10

Three Performances to Be Offered at CSM La Plata Campus

The College of Southern Maryland Children’s Theatre will present “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical,” a play by Mo Willems about a girl and her father dealing with the loss of a beloved stuffed animal.

Performances will be held at the college’s Fine Arts (FA) Center Theatre on the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road at 7 pm March 10 and at 2 and 7 pm March 11.

The cast includes Eva De Leon of Lexington Park as Trixie, pictured above, with Joshua Pierre of Bryans Road playing the father and Sabrina Martin of Waldorf playing the mother. Puppet 1 will be performed by Andrew Geier of Waldorf, Puppet 2 by Frank Bowles of Mechanicsville, Puppet 3 by Holly Sinnett Coelho of La Plata, Puppet 4 by Gershawn Mason of Indian Head, Puppet 5 by Kehle Hatch of Waldorf, and Puppet 6 by Kai Hyser of La Plata. Morgan Kline and Jillian Kline, both of Waldorf, will portray the choir. The play will be directed by Sherry Santana. Michael Santana is the music director, and Katie Kwiatkowski is the choreographer.

The play, which was commissioned by and first produced at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, is about what happens when a young girl named Trixie and a favorite stuffed bunny set off with Trixie’s father for a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler, until she realizes she has left her Knuffle Bunny at the laundromat. Trixie does everything in her power to make her father understand the emergency, but her father fails to see the urgency.

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

This will be the final CSM Children’s Theatre production of this academic year. Tickets are $7 for adults and seniors and $5 for those high school aged and younger. Call 301-934-7828 or email bxoffc@csmd.edu for tickets.

For information on the arts and other upcoming events at CSM, click here.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.