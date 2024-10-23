Keep MD Beautiful Grant Deadline Nov. 15

The Maryland Departments of Natural Resources, Transportation, and Agriculture, along with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, are partnering to accept applications for this year’s Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants program. About $327,000 is available for this year’s grant round. Applications for funding will be accepted through November 15.

These grants are offered annually to volunteer groups, nonprofit organizations, communities, and land trusts in Maryland to support environmental education projects, community stewardship, and the protection of natural resources in urban and rural areas. Awards will be announced in March 2025.

Keep Maryland Beautiful grants include:

Community stewardship grants for volunteer groups, nonprofits, local governments, and schools;

Capacity building grants for Maryland’s land trusts; and

Grants for nonprofits to implement forestry projects on agricultural land.

Apply here.

Funding for the grants is provided by the Maryland Environmental Trust.

“I look forward to yet another impactful year of grantmaking with this team of partners,” said Maryland Environmental Trust Director John Turgeon. “The Keep Maryland Beautiful program always funds truly inspiring projects, and I am excited to see what applications are submitted for this round!”

The nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Trust administers the program’s grant application and award process.

“From neighborhood cleanups to rain gardens to tree plantings on agricultural lands, Keep Maryland Beautiful invests in community-led projects that together preserve our natural resources for generations to come,” said Jana Davis, president of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “We are excited to help administer funding through this program to continue to empower stewards across Maryland to protect the environment.”