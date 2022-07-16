Judy Center Awarded Expansion Grant

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 16, 2022

A Judy Center Early Learning Hub Expansion Grant has been awarded to Lexington Park Elementary School. The grant will provide additional support and education for families with young children residing in the Lexington Park Elementary School zone.

The grant, $330,000 annually, is for a three-year term and then may be renewed. The existing grants for the Judy Center Early Learning Hubs at George Washington Carver and Green Holly Elementary Schools were also recently renewed.

The Judy Center is intended to improve the quality of life for families, and staff work with families to assist in preparing children birth through kindergarten for school readiness. Judy Centers connect families with high quality, comprehensive care and work collaboratively with multi-generational family.

Judy Center staff work with other staff to coordinate services and connect families with local service providers including adult education, case management, developmental health screening, family engagement activities, parenting classes, playgroups, and early intervention identification.