JSHS Regional Symposium Goes Virtual March 13

The Patuxent Partnership once again has been awarded the Maryland Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. This is the third year that TPP has collaborated with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and St. Mary’s College of Maryland on the event.

The Maryland Junior Science and Humanities Symposium will be held virtually Saturday, March 13, 2021.

More than 120 abstracts were received. The topics range from environmental science to robotics, population genetics, molecular biology, mathematics, computer sciences, and many more.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposia program is a tri-service – US Army, Navy, and Air Force – sponsored STEM competition which promotes original research and experimentation in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the high school level and recognizes students for outstanding achievement.

It is designed to challenge, engage, and publicly recognize students (grades 9-12) conducting research in the sciences, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM). Individual students compete for scholarships and recognition by presenting the results of their original research efforts before a panel of judges and an audience of their peers. Opportunities for career exploration, research lab visits, peer discussions, and networking are planned. By participating in regional and national symposia, students may:

Participate in a forum honoring individual achievement in STEM

Network with peers who have similar interests

Hear research presentations by other students

Develop skills to help prepare for undergraduate and graduate pursuits in STEM fields

Hear nationally renowned scientists speak on their work

Qualify for significant scholarships and other recognition

Advance to the national symposium

By connecting talented students, their teachers, and research professionals at affiliated symposia and by rewarding research excellence, JSHS aims to widen the pool of trained talent prepared to conduct research and development vital to the US.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.