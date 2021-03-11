March 11, 2021

Join TPP’s Women’s History Month Webinar

Posted by on Thursday, March 11, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

Women's History

Registration is open for The Patuxent Partnership/Women In Defense Women’s History Panel webinar.

9 to 10:30 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 9:00 – 10:30 am

TPP and the Chesapeake Bay chapter of Women In Defense will celebrate Women’s History Month with a panel discussion on “How do we stay connected and spend time on what matters professionally and personally?”

Register here.

Panelists will be:

  • Emily Harman, Founder, Onward Movement; SES (ret), Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of Navy 
  • Christina Johannsen, President, St. Mary’s Young Professionals
  • Shannon Katulich, President, Chesapeake Bay Chapter, Women In Defense
  • Theresa Schafer, PhD, Director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, Strategic Education Office, NAWCAD

Topics to be addressed:

  • How do you continue to grow your network while in-person meetings and events are limited?
  • How do we define engagement in a virtual world?
  • How do you stay engaged?

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

