Join TPP’s Women’s History Month Webinar

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Registration is open for The Patuxent Partnership/Women In Defense Women’s History Panel webinar.

9 to 10:30 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 9:00 – 10:30 am

TPP and the Chesapeake Bay chapter of Women In Defense will celebrate Women’s History Month with a panel discussion on “How do we stay connected and spend time on what matters professionally and personally?”

Register here.

Panelists will be:

Emily Harman, Founder, Onward Movement; SES (ret), Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of Navy

Christina Johannsen, President, St. Mary’s Young Professionals

Shannon Katulich, President, Chesapeake Bay Chapter, Women In Defense

Theresa Schafer, PhD, Director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, Strategic Education Office, NAWCAD

Topics to be addressed:

How do you continue to grow your network while in-person meetings and events are limited?

How do we define engagement in a virtual world?

How do you stay engaged?

