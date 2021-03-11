Join TPP’s Women’s History Month Webinar
Registration is open for The Patuxent Partnership/Women In Defense Women’s History Panel webinar.
9 to 10:30 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 9:00 – 10:30 am
TPP and the Chesapeake Bay chapter of Women In Defense will celebrate Women’s History Month with a panel discussion on “How do we stay connected and spend time on what matters professionally and personally?”
Panelists will be:
- Emily Harman, Founder, Onward Movement; SES (ret), Director, Office of Small Business Programs, Department of Navy
- Christina Johannsen, President, St. Mary’s Young Professionals
- Shannon Katulich, President, Chesapeake Bay Chapter, Women In Defense
- Theresa Schafer, PhD, Director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, Strategic Education Office, NAWCAD
Topics to be addressed:
- How do you continue to grow your network while in-person meetings and events are limited?
- How do we define engagement in a virtual world?
- How do you stay engaged?
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.