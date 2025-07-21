Join AFCEA & TechPort for Tech at the Edge

Join AFCEA and TechPort on Wednesday, July 30, for Tech at the Edge, a day of cutting-edge technology and innovation. The event will be held from 3 to 5pm at TechPort at 44185 Airport Road in California.

3 – 3:30pm | Arrival and networking with light refreshments.

3:30 – 4:45pm | Program and Tech Showcases

Rick Tarr will give the welcome remarks.

Company presentations (10 to 15 minutes each + brief Q&A):

FMS (Tom Jarboe, AeroPark) – Surveillance UAS and small-format IMU

Ironwave Technologies (Columbia, MD) – Underwater data collection device and RF‑over‑Fiber systems

NSI (Lexington Park, MD) – Small-format underwater surveillance UUV

Each company will present using TechPort’s “big screen.”

4:45 – 5pm | Closing remarks and networking

Wrap-up with additional networking time and drinks provided by Tobacco Barn Distillery of Hollywood, MD.

Register for the free event here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.