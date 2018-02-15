Jobs Report Shows Weekly Earnings Fell

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, February 15, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Department of Labor recently released its January 2018 jobs report. The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent for the fourth consecutive month. The number of unemployed people, at 6.7 million, changed little over the month. “[The Feb. 2] jobs report shows that the work done during the Obama administration to help the private sector get more Americans back to work continues,” Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in a news release, though he expressed concerns that progress is moving too slowly.

At a time when wages should be growing, “this report shows weekly earnings fell in January,” he said.

“Democrats remain focused on finding ways to help American workers get ahead in the middle class,” the congressman said. “… Democrats will continue fighting for better wages, better benefits, and a better deal for working families. As we continue our Make It In America listening tour this year, we will maintain our focus on giving the American people a Congress that achieves results for all who work hard, not just those at the very top.”

Among the highlights in the January 2018 report are:

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for blacks increased to 7.7 percent in January, and the rate for whites edged down to 3.5 percent. The jobless rates for

adult men (3.9 percent), adult women (3.6 percent), teenagers (13.9 percent), Asians (3.0 percent), and Hispanics (5.0 percent) showed little change.

adult men (3.9 percent), adult women (3.6 percent), teenagers (13.9 percent), Asians (3.0 percent), and Hispanics (5.0 percent) showed little change. The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed at 1.4 million in January and accounted for 21.5 percent of the unemployed.

The civilian labor force and total employment, as measured by the household survey, changed little in January.

The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) was essentially unchanged at 5.0 million in January.

These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been cut back or because they were unable to find a full-time job.

These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been cut back or because they were unable to find a full-time job. Construction added 36,000 jobs in January, with most of the increase occurring among specialty trade contractors. Employment in residential building construction

continued to trend up over the month. Over the year, construction employment has increased by 226,000.

continued to trend up over the month. Over the year, construction employment has increased by 226,000. Employment in food services and drinking places continued to trend up in January. The industry has added 255,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

Employment in health care continued to trend up in January, with a gain of 13,000 in hospitals. In 2017, health care added an average of 24,000 jobs per month.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.