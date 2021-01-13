Jobs in US Declined in December

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report for December 2020 shows clear evidence of the work needed to help our economy weather the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, said Rep. Steny H. Hoyer.

“[The January 8] report shows that jobs were declining in December at a time when Republicans were dialing down relief efforts and slowing down our recovery,” Rep. Hoyer (D-MD) said. “While they finally agreed to — and the President reluctantly signed — a modest COVID-19 relief bill late last month, Republicans cannot continue to deny the severity of this crisis. We are in the midst of a dark winter, with cases surging and more than 4,000 deaths in a single day [January 7], and we must take additional action.”

Jobs declined by 140,000 in December, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%.

To that end, House Democrats are preparing to work with the new Democratic Senate majority and the incoming Biden-Harris administration to enact additional legislation to provide relief to America’s families and businesses and buoy state and local governments, the congressman said.

“We can and will overcome this public health challenge and bring our economy back — and do so in a way that makes opportunity and prosperity available to everyone in our economy, not just those who are already doing well,” he said. “Before we can build back better, however, we must make it safe for businesses and schools to reopen.”

Rep. Hoyer said that while he is relieved that vaccines are now being deployed around the country, that effort will take time, and for months the country will need to continue taking strong measures to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. These include wearing masks, washing hands, practicing effective social distancing, and staying home whenever possible.

“I continue to urge all Americans to do their part to save lives and hasten the day when we can see a thriving economy once again make the American Dream attainable for all,” he said.

