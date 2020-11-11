Job Gains Down From September

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The October 2020 jobs report shows the economy added 638,000 jobs, but while the jobs rebound continues, the pace has slowed, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Rep. Hoyer said failure to agree on the next round of COVID-19 relief legislation is having real economic ramifications. “We must take action to lower the rate of infection and make it safer for businesses to reopen so we can begin to see the kind of recovery our economy needs. That’s why I continue to urge Senator McConnell and the White House to reach agreement with the House on a COVID-19 relief package that meets the goals of the Heroes Act and helps our workers and businesses get through this crisis and make it to the other side,” he said.

“That trend should concern us, as we are well short of pre-COVID-19 employment with 10 million fewer Americans working than last November. Meanwhile, we have reached a rate of 100,000 new cases per day, and more than 230,000 Americans dead from COVID-19. This is unacceptable, which is why the Democratic-led House acted again and again to provide relief to communities, families, and businesses and fund testing, tracing, and research into vaccines and treatments,” he said on November 6.

“It is imperative that Congress and the White House agree on and enact a COVID-19 relief bill before the end of the year,” the congressman said. “The American people cannot wait until January for action. The House will do its job once again; I hope the Senate and administration will do theirs.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.