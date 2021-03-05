JHU’s Heynes to Address Women’s Commission

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 5, 2021

Jeannine Heynes will be the keynote speaker for the annual St. Mary’s County National Women’s History Month Symposium on March 18, 2021.

Dr. Heynes is the director of Women and Gender Resources at Johns Hopkins University. Her work focuses on the advancement of women students’ personal, academic, and professional achievements, while supporting all students on matters related to gender equity and inclusion.

The Women’s History Symposium theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote,” pays tribute to those who have fought for women’s voting rights in the US. The evening will be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. The drive behind this fight was a desire and need for women’s voices to be heard, valued, and represented. Its achievement meant that women could now be included in the process to determine laws and policies that affected their very own lives, and it was an attempt at an immensely important part of the work toward gender equity in the US.

Dr. Heynes is currently supporting the 100th anniversary celebration of the 19th amendment by serving as a co-chair on the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee for Johns Hopkins. On a broader scale, her belief in and passion for gender equity and inclusion has been the motivation for her academic and professional success for over 20 years, as she has eagerly served as an educator, mentor, and advocate for girls and women, as well as for all who struggle to be heard, to be valued and represented.

She will speak at the Women’s History Banquet, scheduled for 6 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021, on the St. Mary’s County’s Commission for Women’s Facebook page, which features presentations of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, and Tomorrow’s Woman awards.

The event is open to the public. Donations are not required, but appreciated. Money raised from the symposium goes to the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship at the College of Southern Maryland.

For more information, go to the St. Mary’s County government website.