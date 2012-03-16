Jeff Clark’s Photography Site Open for Business

Posted by Editor on Friday, March 16, 2012

Posted by Jeff Clark

JefClarkArt

Choose Local

The JefClarkArt photographs-for-sale website is now activated and ready for business. In addition, JefClarkArt has posted eight photos for purchase on Etsy and 82 shots on a Flickr Photostream, now ready for viewing and/or purchase. More will come on line next week.

As part of the site’s shake down cruise to make certain that all components are sufficiently harmonized, Jeff Clark is offering a 10% savings on single print orders, 20% on dual orders [and 30% if you go crazy!] to those who mention LexLeader in the e-mail triggering an order. See How to Order page at JefClarkArt.wordpress.com for detailed instructions and the Pricing Guide for the cost of various print options. Discounted prices are available through March 31.

JefClarkArt is also displaying a number of shots at a Creekside Gallery exhibit of local Southern Maryland photographs, which officially opens with a reception at 5:00 pm on March 17 and runs through the end of April. The Gallery is in the Maryland Antiques Center in Leonardtown, Maryland.

