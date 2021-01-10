JBA Forum to Bring Small Businesses Together

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Sunday, January 10, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Joint Base Andrews 316th Wing will host a virtual forum/conference call on Thursday, January 28, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The virtual event’s goal is to bring together small businesses in an open forum to share information and forecasts from local agencies, and to discuss positive pending strategies for industry and Joint Base Andrews. It will also provide an opportunity for company outreach and networking with one another and contracting officials from the 316th Contracting Squadron.

Attendees will receive virtual access information on how to join the meeting the day before the event.

The tentative agenda is as follows:

10-10:15 am – Welcome by 316th Wing commander Col. Tyler Schaff

10:15-11:15 am – Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Military and Federal Affairs

11:15 am -12:15 pm – Contracting officers forum question and answer

316 CONS/PKA- Construction

316 CONS/PKB-Commodities

316 CONS/PKC- Services

12:15-1 pm – Small business networking

Due to limited space, a maximum of 100 firms has been established for registration to participate in the event. Once the maximum number of firms has registered for this event, all additional firms responding to this notice will be notified (via e-mail) that their names have been placed on a standby list. The maximum capacity of participants the forum can accommodate is 200, each firm will be allowed one guest. Pre-registration is mandatory (no exceptions). The event is open to all interested parties; small and large businesses.

To register, send a copy of your firm’s latest capability statement to 316WG.316-CONS.SMALLBUSINESS@us.af.mil and juanita.hunt.2@us.af.mil. Registration closes at 3 pm EST on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The mission of the Joint Base Andrews Small Business Office is to maximize small business participation in Joint Base Andrews procurements. In order to achieve this, the Small Business Office counsels contractors, manages an effective outreach program, tracks progress in meeting SB performance expectations, provides education to internal and external customers, advises and assists contracting and program personnel on SB matters. Small business specialists strive to make using small business the smart solution, rather than a required program.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.