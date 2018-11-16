Jazz One to Perform Nov. 17 at CSM

Jazz One will perform “The Great American Songbook” at 3 pm Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown Campus.

Benny Carroll Morgan was a beloved music educator in the St. Mary’s County Schools for 30 years and served as organist and choir director in several area churches. In January 2016, Mr. Morgan generously donated his prized Steinway grand piano to the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus. Sadly, Mr. Morgan passed away several weeks later, however, with the knowledge that his generosity will add to the musical culture of CSM’s students as well as the Southern Maryland community for years to come.

The Benny C. Morgan Recital Series was instituted in his memory. Admission to the recitals in the series is free due to the generosity of community sponsors. All performances take place in the auditorium of Building A on CSM’s Leonardtown Campus on Hollywood Road.

Supporters of the Benny C. Morgan Recital Series 2018-2019 are the CSM Foundation and Johnny Alvey.

Other events in the Morgan recital series include:

Feb. 23, 2019, at 3 pm — Keith Wright, flute

March 16, 2019, at 3 pm — Creative Concert Group: “Boldness of Beethoven”

Other Upcoming Musical Events

The College of Southern Maryland Latin Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble Concert will be held at 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and military with ID, and youth of high school age and below. Adult tickets are $5 when purchased before the day of the concert. The concert will be held at the La Plata Campus at 8730 Mitchell Road.

The CSM Pops Concert will be held at 7 pm May 11, 2019, at the La Plata Campus. Tickets will be $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military with ID, and youth of high school age and below. Concert will feature performances by Southern Mix Barbershop Chorus, Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble, CSM Chorale, and Chamber Choir.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.